Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2134 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has increased its dividend payment by an average of 124.2% per year over the last three years. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile to earn $5.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $47.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.97. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.51). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.80 in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.18.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

