Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Shutterstock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $39.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.16. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $217.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.04 million. Analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

In related news, insider John Caine sold 5,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $233,387.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,704.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Shutterstock by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,070,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

