Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raises Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 320.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.82. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

