Sheets Smith Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 62,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average of $59.70. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.40 and a 52-week high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.