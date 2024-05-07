Sheets Smith Wealth Management Invests $346,000 in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Brink’s by 15.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Brink’s by 22.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Brink’s by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Brink’s
In related news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $32,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,776.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Brink’s Stock Performance
Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 55.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Brink’s Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.35%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.
About Brink’s
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.
