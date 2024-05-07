Sheets Smith Wealth Management Invests $270,000 in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NBIX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,007,000 after purchasing an additional 364,986 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 120.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 584,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,761,000 after purchasing an additional 319,564 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 649,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,045,000 after buying an additional 273,952 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 692,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,892,000 after acquiring an additional 256,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 86.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 409,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,066,000 after purchasing an additional 189,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.7 %

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $141.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.22. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $148.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.28.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,274 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $305,057.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,008,952.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $305,057.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,962 shares in the company, valued at $68,008,952.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total transaction of $1,987,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,454.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,771 shares of company stock valued at $24,360,922. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

