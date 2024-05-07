Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $428,000 Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in ExlService were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ExlService by 439.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in ExlService by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ExlService by 944.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,391.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,391.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EXLS

ExlService Stock Up 0.9 %

EXLS opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average is $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $414.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.56 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. Research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Company Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.