Sheets Smith Wealth Management Grows Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Ambarella by 52.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $107,063.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,632 shares in the company, valued at $39,742,758.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $107,063.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,632 shares in the company, valued at $39,742,758.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $52,965.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,673.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock worth $327,595 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average of $53.22.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 74.81% and a negative return on equity of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.08.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

