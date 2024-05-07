Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE FI opened at $150.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.66. The stock has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

