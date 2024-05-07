Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 31,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 8.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGO. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, January 26th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of EGO stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $16.07.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $257.97 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

