Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 511,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 335,950 shares.The stock last traded at $55.66 and had previously closed at $55.13.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 179.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

