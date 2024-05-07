Sapient Capital LLC Takes Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $235.60 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $255.23. The company has a market cap of $319.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.91 and its 200 day moving average is $210.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.15. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $81.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.72 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TM. Nomura lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toyota Motor

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.