Sapient Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,658 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 24.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 541,005 shares of company stock worth $30,536,214 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $64.06 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.24.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

