Sapient Capital LLC Buys Shares of 15,624 Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 280.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 8,241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.28. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $24.26.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 384.63%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.