Sapient Capital LLC Buys New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,407 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Target by 15,009.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,459 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 37,301.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,222 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 26.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $747,699,000 after buying an additional 1,415,900 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 51,357.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,834,000 after buying an additional 1,218,204 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 56.3% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,839,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $313,925,000 after buying an additional 1,022,437 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $158.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.63 and its 200-day moving average is $145.54. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

