Saitama (SAITAMA) Price Down 6.8% This Week

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Saitama has a total market capitalization of $52.91 million and approximately $703,550.20 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Saitama has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Saitama coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009152 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011606 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001566 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,280.19 or 1.00037670 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012779 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Saitama Profile

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 54,916,781,732 coins and its circulating supply is 42,723,580,064 coins. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/saitachaincoin. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Saitama’s official website is saitachain.com. The official message board for Saitama is www.linkedin.com/company/saitachain.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 54,916,781,731.86525 with 42,723,580,063.703316 in circulation. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00127189 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $868,716.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://saitachain.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.