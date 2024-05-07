Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Down 4.2%

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.35. 287,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,023,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAGE shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SAGE

Sage Therapeutics Stock Down 4.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average of $20.41. The company has a market capitalization of $797.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 552.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 139.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 17.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.