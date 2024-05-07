Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”

Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.25.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RYAN

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

NYSE RYAN opened at $51.49 on Monday. Ryan Specialty has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.15 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.08.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.06 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 9.15%. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 192.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.