Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RKT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

NYSE:RKT opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 12.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.47, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $786,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 72,465 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $925,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

