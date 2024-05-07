Rigetti Computing (RGTI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 625.42% and a negative return on equity of 59.51%. On average, analysts expect Rigetti Computing to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RGTI opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27. Rigetti Computing has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

In other news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 46,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $91,262.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,052,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,717.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,599 shares of company stock worth $142,830. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

