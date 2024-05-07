Regency Centers Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:REGCP)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.
Regency Centers Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of REGCP stock opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.92.
About Regency Centers
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Regency Centers
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Traders Sell but Investors Still Win After Palantir’s Earnings
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Buy The Dip in Disney After Magical Profit Beat
- Stock Average Calculator
- Lemonade Squeezes as Breakeven Date Gets Pulled Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.