Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Down 0.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $55.01 and last traded at $55.22. Approximately 1,282,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,780,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.45.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Realty Income by 65.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average is $53.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

