Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stake Raised by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Realty Income by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Realty Income by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 29,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on O shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.02. 6,318,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,820,968. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.257 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

