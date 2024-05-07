QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading 1% Higher

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $182.40 and last traded at $181.41. 1,559,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 8,671,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.64.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

The firm has a market cap of $202.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,796,128 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

