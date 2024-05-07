ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Hits New 12-Month High at $98.26

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.26 and last traded at $97.99, with a volume of 782822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.62.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 64,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,013,000 after acquiring an additional 34,122 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,882.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 805,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,689,000 after acquiring an additional 796,585 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.