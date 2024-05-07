ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Barclays

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PUMP. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ProPetro from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PUMP

ProPetro Stock Performance

ProPetro stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. ProPetro has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. ProPetro had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $405.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. ProPetro’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ProPetro will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProPetro

In related news, COO Adam Munoz sold 42,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $395,077.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProPetro

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.