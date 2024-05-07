ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $284.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

ProAssurance Trading Down 0.1 %

ProAssurance stock opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.53. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ProAssurance from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

Featured Stories

