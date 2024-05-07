Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $237.30. The company had a trading volume of 142,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,177. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.06 and a 200 day moving average of $221.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $186.73 and a 52-week high of $241.38.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

