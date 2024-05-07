Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 85,672 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,672 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

BSV stock remained flat at $76.23 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,957,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,058. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

