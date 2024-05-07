Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 287,045 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 896,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,045 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $26,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. 25 LLC now owns 75,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTL stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.74. 2,085,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,394,019. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $30.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.34.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

