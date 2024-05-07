Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 24,169 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,907 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 24,169 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $43,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,620 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 124,737 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,691,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,278,698. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $3.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,561,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on V

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.