Private Advisor Group LLC Has $73 Million Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,412,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,015 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.78% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $72,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,519.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,147,000 after buying an additional 969,819 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,989,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,125,000 after buying an additional 933,923 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,132,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,285,000 after buying an additional 689,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,856,000 after buying an additional 557,879 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

Shares of RDVY stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $55.05. 431,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,040. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $42.93 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average of $51.14.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2238 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

