Private Advisor Group LLC Has $14.04 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $394,425,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $263,002,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,947 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,479,000 after purchasing an additional 973,991 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IWR traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.72. The company had a trading volume of 847,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,573. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.48 and a 200-day moving average of $76.89. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.