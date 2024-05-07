Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 655,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,382 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $51,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

BATS USMV traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,176 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.79 and its 200-day moving average is $78.82. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

