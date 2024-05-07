Post (NYSE:POST) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Post (NYSE:POST – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.83.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $105.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.65. Post has a 12 month low of $78.85 and a 12 month high of $108.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. Post had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Post will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total transaction of $31,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,807,417.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $104,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,434. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total transaction of $31,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,807,417.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Post by 12.8% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,396,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,249,000 after buying an additional 385,640 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Post by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,002,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,382,000 after purchasing an additional 249,155 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Post by 14.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,112,000 after purchasing an additional 209,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 347.8% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 256,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,630,000 after buying an additional 199,592 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

