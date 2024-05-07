Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) PT Raised to $48.00 at Oppenheimer

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 248.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PLRX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

PLRX opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.41. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.72 and a current ratio of 17.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 165.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 244,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 152,190 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 8,855.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 267,780 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 133.4% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 250,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 143,142 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.