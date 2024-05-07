Piper Sandler Raises Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $180.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Vertical Research cut Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.93.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $153.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.55. Westlake has a twelve month low of $103.28 and a twelve month high of $162.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.04, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Westlake will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $560,371.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $753,340.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,779.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,608 shares of company stock worth $2,676,565. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Westlake by 55.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

