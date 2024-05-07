Piper Sandler Boosts PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Price Target to $75.00

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PRCT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Shares of PRCT opened at $61.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.06. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 66.12%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 30,432 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $1,916,303.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,861.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 30,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $1,916,303.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,861.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,581 shares of company stock worth $7,770,023 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,553,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,829,000 after buying an additional 870,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,376,000 after acquiring an additional 109,694 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 89.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,345,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,144,000 after acquiring an additional 636,750 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,663,000 after purchasing an additional 260,946 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 923,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,298,000 after purchasing an additional 303,003 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

