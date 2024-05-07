Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PINS. Argus upgraded Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.26.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Trading Down 0.1 %

PINS opened at $41.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.06, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.68.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $701,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,262.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $65,949.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,471 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,431 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.