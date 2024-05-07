Perimeter Solutions (PRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Perimeter Solutions to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Perimeter Solutions had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. On average, analysts expect Perimeter Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PRM stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Perimeter Solutions has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $8.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.97.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price target on Perimeter Solutions from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

