Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $50.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRFT. Guggenheim started coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Perficient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.50.

Get Perficient alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perficient

Perficient Trading Up 52.3 %

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $73.26 on Monday. Perficient has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $96.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.39.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.99 million. Perficient had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perficient

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $591,955.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $591,955.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $246,440.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,302,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,149 shares of company stock worth $885,619. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perficient

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Perficient by 8.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Perficient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Perficient by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Perficient during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,574,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.