Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $793,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. William Blair raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of AMGN traded down $11.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $299.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,717,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,562. The company has a market cap of $160.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.59. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

