Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Hovde Group

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Hovde Group from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Peoples Financial Services Stock Performance
PFIS opened at $39.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.48. Peoples Financial Services has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.99.
Peoples Financial Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.31%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Peoples Financial Services Company Profile
Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.
