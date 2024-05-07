Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Hovde Group

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Hovde Group from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Stock Performance

PFIS opened at $39.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.48. Peoples Financial Services has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

Peoples Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFIS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 13.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

