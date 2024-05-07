Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Paycom Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $246.31.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $174.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.27%.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,278,000 after purchasing an additional 137,583 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,441,000 after buying an additional 180,202 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,642,000 after buying an additional 101,744 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.9% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 977,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,426,000 after buying an additional 71,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 16,173.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,855,000 after buying an additional 782,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.