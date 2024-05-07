Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Posted by on May 7th, 2024

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Paycom Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $246.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $174.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.27%.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,278,000 after purchasing an additional 137,583 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,441,000 after buying an additional 180,202 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,642,000 after buying an additional 101,744 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.9% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 977,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,426,000 after buying an additional 71,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 16,173.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,855,000 after buying an additional 782,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.