PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial started coverage on PACS Group in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PACS Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.50.

Get PACS Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PACS Group

PACS Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:PACS opened at $24.93 on Monday. PACS Group has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $25.72.

In other PACS Group news, CEO Jason Hulse Murray sold 1,607,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $33,749,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,754,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,845,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About PACS Group

(Get Free Report)

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.