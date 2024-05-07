Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,310,000 after purchasing an additional 51,668 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. ODonnell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 631,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,850,000 after purchasing an additional 279,293 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,671 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COWZ traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,033,927 shares. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.94 and a 200 day moving average of $52.63.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

