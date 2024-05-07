PAAL AI Price Tops $0.50 on Major Exchanges (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One PAAL AI token can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000792 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAAL AI has a total market capitalization of $409.35 million and approximately $8.10 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAAL AI has traded 36.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAAL AI Token Profile

PAAL AI launched on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 816,230,510 tokens. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official website is www.paal.ai.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 816,230,510 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.51246025 USD and is up 11.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $7,479,237.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

