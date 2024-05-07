Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Oppenheimer has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE OPY opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. Oppenheimer has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

