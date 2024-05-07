OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.41

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.41 and last traded at $18.17, with a volume of 40060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on KAR. Bank of America raised shares of OPENLANE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of OPENLANE from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

OPENLANE Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other OPENLANE news, insider James E. Money II sold 14,822 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $234,632.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Kelly purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 323,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,808,288.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.74% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPENLANE

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of OPENLANE by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in OPENLANE by 32.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in OPENLANE in the third quarter valued at $1,889,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 51.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 12.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Featured Articles

