Oncolytics Biotech (ONC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C$0.10.

TSE ONC opened at C$1.61 on Tuesday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of C$1.20 and a 52-week high of C$4.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$121.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONC. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

